Kamaz, GAZ, UAZ prepare to debut in Ethiopia — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian vehicle manufacturers Kamaz, GAZ, and UAZ are preparing to enter the Ethiopian market, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said in an interview with TASS.

"Negotiations on the localization of the Russian automotive industry are progressing in a substantive manner, taking into account Ethiopia’s regulatory specifics. The country’s government permits the import only of electric and gas-powered vehicles, which requires us to adjust our proposals accordingly. In this regard, the most promising avenue appears to be the organization of assembly operations for vehicles powered by natural gas, where Kamaz and GAZ hold strong positions," the ambassador said.

"Russian manufacturers, including UAZ, are currently finalizing their feasibility studies in order to enter the market with a competitive product. We understand that time is a critical factor and are working to ensure that our assembly lines in Ethiopia are among the first to begin operating in this new segment," he added.

According to Terekhin, an important incentive was the Ethiopian government’s decision in October 2025 to lift tax burdens on vehicles running on natural gas. "This creates a unique window of opportunity, particularly given competitors’ limited ability to fully meet the growing demand," the ambassador noted.