MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The pro-Ukrainian declaration adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) represents yet another tool aimed at pressuring Russia, according to Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Duma Commission for the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

"We observe that the Council of Europe has introduced yet another mechanism to exert pressure on Russia, delegating the execution of anti-Russian initiatives to individuals within the so-called PACE platform – an arena that has recently been repurposed for dialogue with Russian ostensibly democratic forces. They issued a notably pro-Ukrainian statement in Russian, effectively urging our compatriots abroad to renounce their homeland, and outlining steps to ensure a 'comfortable' stay in Europe," the commission's Telegram channel stated.

Piskarev pointed out that Russians have been encouraged to actively participate in activities against their own country, support initiatives such as tribunals against Russia, and advocate for the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine. "For quite some time – especially since the onset of the Cold War – the West has persistently sought to sow discord within the Russian-speaking diaspora abroad, attempting to win over more of our compatriots and involve them in anti-Russian schemes," he emphasized. "It's straightforward: if you desire a carefree life in the EU and a seat in PACE, become a traitor and work to this end."