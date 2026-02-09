Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, energy, transport sites over past day

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a military airfield, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,075 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 205 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 130 troops and four ammunition depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 125 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 240 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 355 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Iskriskovshchina, Kharkovka, Pokrovka and Ugroyedy in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Grafskoye, Petropavlovka, Okhrimovka, Tikhoye and Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 10 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Nechvolodovka, Kovsharovka and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Korovy Yar, Sosnovoye and Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, 10 motor vehicles and four ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Reznikovka, Nikiforovka, Berestok, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Maryevka, Grishino, Novofyodorovka, Toretskoye, Novy Donbass, Shevchenko, Krasnoyarskoye, Belitskoye, Dobropolye and Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zelyonaya Dibrova, Nezhenka, Zaliznichnoye, Staroukrainka, Rizdvyanka and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kommunarovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, five armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 72 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 72 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 72 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,996 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,568 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,661 multiple rocket launchers, 33,163 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,959 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.