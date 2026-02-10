French president accuses US of putting economic pressure on Europe over Greenland

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. The US continues to put economic pressure on the European Union in a number of fields as the conflict around Greenland is far from over, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with European media outlets, including the Le Monde newspaper.

"There is some relief after a crisis peaks, which is what happened in the summer of 2025, when an EU-US agreement on trade tariffs was signed. After using threats and intimidation, Washington suddenly backed down and we thought that it was all over. However, don’t believe it for a second. Threats arrive every day regarding the pharmaceuticals industry and digital technologies," the French leader noted in response to a question about the situation around Greenland.

Macron expressed confidence that the Europeans "should not try to find a compromise" in a situation like that. In his view, "this strategy has proved ineffective" over the past several months. Moreover, such a position is increasing the EU’s dependence on Washington, the French president said, pointing out that 60% of natural gas supplies to Europe came from the United States. Macron also questioned Washington’s readiness to continue guaranteeing the European Union’s security.

On January 31, US President Donald Trump announced the start of talks on Greenland’s future and expressed hope that a deal would be reached that would benefit both the United States and Europe. According to the US leader, much has already been agreed on. Trump has repeatedly emphasized the need to make Greenland part of the US. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.