US intercepts tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. The US has intercepted a tanker in the Indian Ocean that was allegedly operating in violation of Washington's sanctions, the Pentagon said in a statement on X.

According to the release, the US military "conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding on the Aquila II without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility." The statement asserts that the tanker was operating in violation of the "quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

The Pentagon said that the US military "tracked and hunted" the tanker on its way "from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean." The statement did not provide any details about the intercepted vessel.