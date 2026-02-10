MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed reports suggesting that American financier Jeffrey Epstein was a Russian spy and collaborated with Russian intelligence agencies as cheap tabloid-style stuff.

"You're already venturing into yellow journalism territory," Lavrov remarked during an interview with NTV, commenting on the sensational claims.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by New York authorities on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors revealed that between 2002 and 2005, Epstein facilitated visits to his Manhattan residence for numerous underage girls, some as young as 14. Epstein's network included a wide array of notable individuals, such as current and former officials from the United States and other countries - including former heads of state - along with prominent business figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Epstein’s criminal case was ultimately dismissed following his death by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019. His acquaintances reportedly included former US President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump.