Europe hinders constructive talks by backing Kiev — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s European allies are hindering efforts to resume a constructive negotiation process, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

"By supporting Ukraine in its pursuit of ‘victory’ on the battlefield, the country’s European allies are in fact blocking efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully and hindering the resumption of a constructive negotiation process," he pointed out.

According to Nebenzya, Vladimir Zelensky continues to insist on a solely military solution to the conflict, even though the situation is deteriorating for Kiev both on the frontline and inside the country. "Still, he keeps making ultimatums, which include the unilateral security guarantees that we find unacceptable and refusal to withdraw troops from Donbass and Russia’s new regions," the envoy added.