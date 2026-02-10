Six Russian athletes to compete on fourth day of 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN, February 10. /TASS/. Russian skiers Savely Korostelev and Darya Nepryayeva, short track speed skaters Ivan Posashkov and Alyona Krylova, luger Darya Olesik and figure skater Pyotr Gumennik will compete on the fourth medal day of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A total of nine medal events are scheduled for Tuesday. Darya Nepryayeva will be the first Russian athlete in action in the cross-country skiing event, with Savely Korostelev competing in the men’s division.

In luge, Darya Olesik will attempt two more runs. She placed 14th after the first two runs, 1.463 seconds behind leader Julia Taubitz of Germany. The medal winners will be decided upon the completion of all four runs.

In men’s singles figure skating, Pyotr Gumennik will perform first. He was forced to change the music for his short program due to copyright issues. The Russian athlete will now perform to "Waltz 1805" by Edgar Hakobyan instead of music from the movie "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer." The free skating event, which will determine the medal winners, is scheduled for February 13.

In short track speed skating, Alyona Krylova will compete in the women’s 500 meters and Ivan Posashkov in the men’s 1000 meters. The finals for both events will take place on February 12.