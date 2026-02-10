MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. None of the European countries that are currently in confrontation with Russia has so far followed France’s example to announce plans to restore contact with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"As for other European capitals, there have been no more initiatives like that," he said in response to a question.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated earlier that Paris would restore channels of communication with Moscow at the technical level. Macron added that he had invited several of his European colleagues to resume dialogue with Russia.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that it was Europe that opted for confrontation with Russia, to its own detriment. Meanwhile, a small group of European countries seek to protect national interests despite facing pressure, Peskov noted earlier. In particular, Hungary and Slovakia maintain dialogue with Russia.