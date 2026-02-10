WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. Many in the American political elite are profiting from the crisis in Ukraine, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican of Florida) told TASS.

During a conversation with Russian reporters at a reception at the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Diplomatic Workers' Day, celebrated in Russia on February 10, she noted that she does not approve of attempts to prolong the conflict. "When you have elected officials really advocating for wards to the peace, they're sociopaths. And I'm not a sociopath. So [that’s why] I'm here today," the lawmaker said, referring to the reception at the Russian embassy.

"There's a lot of people in [Washington] DC who make a lot of money from war [in Ukraine]. I think that you'll find not just myself, but other colleagues, including maybe some Democrats <…>, [who] want to ensure that we move forward and do what's best for our country, and that is peace [in Ukraine]. And so we'll be supporting the administration from that perspective, and we're just happy to help normalize that relationship [with Russia]," Luna added, stressing that she and her supporters want to "make Russian-American relations great again.".