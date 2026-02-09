BRICS focused on integrating new members, still open to expansion — senior diplomat

NEW DELHI, February 9. /TASS/. BRICS is now focused on integrating its new members and expanding cooperation with partners, while leaving the door open for further expansion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We could not and will not set any artificial timeframes or deadlines for such decisions. BRICS’ door remains open. Countries that want to join the association know this. BRICS is now in a process of discussing ways of expanding and boosting the format of cooperation with partners. This is another way to meet the demand for closer ties with BRICS," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS Sherpas in New Delhi.

"There will be expansion, no one opposes this," he said. "The question of when is important but it should not overshadow the substantive part. BRICS should be ready to ensure the maximum effective integration of all new members to avoid internal frictions and tension. In this case, BRICS will only benefit from the expansion, from admitting new members," the senior Russian diplomat noted, adding that concrete parameters of the potential expansion are being looked at "rather theoretically than practically."

"BRICS works on a consensus basis. This is a fundamental and absolutely unquestionable basis for decision-making. That is why we now have no grounds for inviting and welcoming anyone, especially as BRICS members, although we know that there is interest in the association and the list of those who seek closer ties to the group and membership in it is not getting smaller," he said.

"BRICS has seen an explosive growth in the past two years," Ryabkov recalled. "Indonesia joined the group only a year ago and is already doing a lot in all areas. During Russia’s presidency, we admitted a large group of new members. They are now focused on the agenda, with their governments, ministries and agencies closely working with partners from other BRICS countries in all spheres."

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.