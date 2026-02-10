Macron believes Trump wants to dismember EU

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump despises the EU and is seeking its collapse, French leader Emmanuel Macron said.

In an interview with The Financial Times, he emphasized that the current US administration is "openly anti-European", "shows contempt" for the EU and "wishes its dismemberment."

Macron also acknowledged that the strategy European countries have chosen for dealing with the US has proven ineffective. "When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement. I think we’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working," he said.