MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s stubborn refusal to make concessions to Russia in the ongoing peace negotiations underscores a tragic reality: every day, thousands of Ukrainians lose their lives. These sacrifices are compounded by the forced mobilization and deployment of civilians to the frontlines, a grim testament to the unwavering stance of the Ukrainian leadership, Senator Igor Kastyukevich from the Kherson Region has told TASS.

In an interview with "My.Ukraine" TV channel, Zelensky reaffirmed his position following the Abu Dhabi talks, stating that Ukraine remains committed to its refusal to withdraw from Donbass and intends to "stand its ground."

"Zelensky lives in his own reality, sitting on a pink rainbow somewhere between the EU and NATO, feeding the unicorns. In reality, on the front lines, Russia is confidently advancing, liberating more and more villages, restoring people's freedom from the criminal Kiev regime and their hope for the future. We will never abandon our chosen path; the goals of the special military operation will be achieved. Zelensky's stubbornness and his unwillingness to negotiate peace agreements not only greatly irritate American and some European officials but also daily take the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, as they are forcibly mobilized to fight. They do not want to fight," said Kastyukevich.

The senator further argued that Zelensky lacks strategic advantages or leverage, asserting that a viable resolution would involve territorial compromises and acknowledging the will of the people in Novorossiya and Donbass to align with Russia. He concluded that such pragmatic concessions are essential, and that the international community has made it clear that whims and unrealistic demands have no place on the global stage.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks. The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi.