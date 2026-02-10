US lawmaker highlights need to discuss trade, normalization of relations with Russia

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. US and Russian lawmakers need to discuss ways to improve relations between Moscow and Washington at their upcoming meeting, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican of Florida) said in response to a TASS question.

"I think trade is a number one piece, too, but then also, I think just normalizing the conversations," she pointed out, commenting on the potential agenda of talks between the two countries’ lawmakers. According to Luna, there is a general idea of when the meeting could take place but the process particularly depends on the issuance of visas to Russian parliament members by the US Department of State.

Luna attended the January 9 reception at the Russian embassy in the US, which was dedicated to Russia’s Diplomats Day, marked on February 10.