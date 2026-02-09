Dutch chief of defense allows for country's participation in Ukraine mission

THE HAGUE, February 9. /TASS/. The Netherlands may provide forces for a potential international military mission after the conclusion of a peace agreement on Ukraine, assuming the new government gives the okay, according to Commander of the Dutch Armed Forces General Onno Eichelsheim.

"France and the UK have already stated that they are ready to provide their forces. Looking at military capabilities, I can say that the Dutch Armed Forces are fully capable of doing so too," he said in an interview with the Defensiekrant newspaper.

According to the general, the decision on participation in a potential mission will be made by the country's new government, which is due to be sworn in and take office on February 23. He stressed that the Dutch army is already rapidly increasing its strength, purchasing equipment, and stepping up training in light of the "need to participate in NATO's collective defense."

In April 2025, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that EU and NATO countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing were considering sending troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire in the form of a monitoring, peacekeeping or deterrence mission to strengthen Ukrainian forces. According to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, London and Paris hope to form a "peacekeeping corps" of 10,000 to 30,000 troops, ostensibly to secure a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Russia opposes NATO military presence in Ukraine. During a briefing on December 17, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's position against the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is consistent and well known. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that providing security guarantees to Kiev through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.