NPT remains cornerstone of multilateral cooperation in nuclear sphere — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains the key instrument of international security, despite serious challenges and attacks targeting nuclear peaceful facilities, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS in an interview.

"As regards multilateral cooperation in the nuclear sphere, the Non-Proliferation Treaty remains its cornerstone. The importance of this instrument for international security cannot be overestimated," the Russian diplomat said. "Alas, it has lately come under serious attack, literally," Nebenzya continued, referring to recent US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear peaceful facilities under the IAEA’s safeguards.

The diplomat pushed for depoliticized collaboration between all NPT signatories toward strengthening the agreement ahead of the 2026 NPT Review Conference to be hosted by New York in April-May. Russia expects key players to demonstrate a balanced position as it reaffirms its commitment to act with a sense of responsibility, Nebenzya concluded.