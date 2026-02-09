Forcible conscription in Ukraine carried out with EU approval — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, February 9. /TASS/. Forcible military conscription in Ukraine is carried out with the approval of the European Union leadership, which should impose sanctions against Ukrainian officials responsible for these brutal actions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Forcible conscription to the Ukrainian army is carried out with Brussels’ approval," he told a news conference after talks with his visiting Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili. He noted that Ukrainian law enforcement are literally indulging in manhunt, catching men in the streets in front of their wives and children to send them to the frontline, regardless of their health condition.

He recalled that Hungary had imposed sanctions on several senior Ukrainian military officers who were responsible for forcible conscription and the deaths of people as a result of beatings and abuse at recruitment centers.

Budapest calls on the European Union to follow its lead and impose sanctions on these officials, the top Hungarian diplomat stressed.