Trump demands half ownership of bridge between US, Canada

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he will not allow the opening of a bridge connecting Michigan in the United States with Ontario in Canada until Canada grants the US half ownership of the structure.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations immediately. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset," he wrote on Truth Social.

The American leader emphasized that former US President Barack Obama was to blame for the issue, saying he "stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the Buy American Act, and not use any American products, including our steel."

Trump once again criticized Canada’s intentions to strike a deal with China, suggesting that Beijing could allegedly ban all Canadian hockey and permanently cancel the Stanley Cup if the deal goes through. Earlier, he warned that closer ties between Ottawa and Beijing would result in 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods.

In January, Canada and China announced a strategic economic partnership. According to The Globe and Mail, during his visit to China, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that China is a more predictable trading partner than the US. As part of the agreement, Carney permitted the import of nearly 50,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a low tariff rate. Previously, cars from China were subject to a 100% tariff in Canada, which Ottawa introduced in 2024 alongside the US under President Joe Biden. In response to Canada’s concessions, China reduced tariffs on rapeseed. The Chinese Commerce Ministry reported that Beijing and Ottawa had reached a consensus on settling mutual trade claims and agreed to expand economic cooperation.