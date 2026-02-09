Russia and Brazil must unlock full cooperation potential — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed the need to fully unlock the potential of Russian-Brazilian cooperation.

"Brazil is the largest state in Latin America and our strategic partner. We can and must fully realize the potential of Russian-Brazilian cooperation," the head of the Russian government said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers, explaining that this involves increasing trade turnover and identifying new areas for exports of domestic goods, services, and technologies.

"It is also necessary to expand cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), in which Brazil plays a leading role," he added.

Mishustin recalled his working visit to Brazil last week. "At the meeting of the High-Level Commission, special attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, primarily in industry and agriculture," the prime minister said. Key and most promising sectors, as well as joint projects, were also discussed.

"We will strengthen our work in such areas as energy and peaceful nuclear power, transport, logistics, information technologies, and pharmaceuticals. We will continue expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, including through educational, academic, and sports exchanges," the head of government explained.

A commitment to joint efforts was also confirmed during the Russia-Brazil Business Forum, where Russian entrepreneurs expressed interest in strengthening direct cooperative ties, Mishustin concluded.