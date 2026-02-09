Russia and Mexico aim to resolve payment issues to boost trade — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and Mexico intend to address logistics and payment issues in order to increase trade turnover, the country’s ambassador to Moscow, Eduardo Villegas Megias, told TASS.

"For several years now, we have had two issues faced by the Embassy of Mexico and by Mexico as a country — logistics and payments. Now, of course, we hope to hold several forums this year so that Russian entrepreneurs can learn more about Mexico and Mexicans can learn more about Russia, so that these two issues, logistics and payments, do not become obstacles to expanding our commercial opportunities," he said.

The ambassador also noted that Mexico is focused on ensuring that bilateral trade with Russia "continues to grow at all times.".