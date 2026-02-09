Rossiya Airlines to continue flights to Cuba, may adjust routes — Aeroflot Group

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines will continue its flight program to Cuba, but flight routes may be adjusted to accommodate additional refueling stops, Aeroflot Group told reporters.

"Amid reports from Cuban aviation authorities regarding a shortage of aviation fuel at airports in Havana and Varadero, Aeroflot will continue to operate flights of Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) to the specified destinations. However, flight routes may be adjusted to accommodate additional refueling stops," the statement says.

If the situation changes, Aeroflot will promptly inform passengers about the status of flights to Cuba, the company noted.

Earlier, a TASS source in air traffic control authorities reported that Havana's main airport would stop refueling aircraft with jet fuel for a month, but would not close for flights.

Some hotels in Cuba have temporarily closed due to a decline in tourist traffic, and tourists are being reaccommodated in open hotels free of charge, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR). ATOR estimates that there may currently be 4,200-4,700 organized tourists from Russia on the island.