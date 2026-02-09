Dutch military chief recognizes Russian army's gains in Ukrainian conflict

THE HAGUE, February 9. /TASS/. Commander of the Dutch Armed Forces General Onno Eichelsheim said that Russia continues to take territory in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia continues to make territorial gains. <...> Still, it's my conviction that ultimately a ceasefire will be achieved," he said in an interview with the newspaper Defensiekrant. Meanwhile, Eichelsheim noted that the Netherlands considers it "unlikely" that the conflict will end anytime soon.

In December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Human Rights Council that Moscow would achieve all the goals of the special military operation and bring it to its logical conclusion. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also repeatedly said that Western aid to Kiev would not influence the course of hostilities and that Russian forces would systematically destroy Western weapons.