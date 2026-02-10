Labour MPs back Starmer amid resignation rumors

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. The British parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) expressed support for its leader, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid reports of a possible resignation, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Lucy Powell told Sky News following a meeting between Starmer and his party mates.

"I think what we saw tonight - very, very clearly and resoundingly - was how much support there is for Keir Starmer as our leader in the PLP. I've never known a meeting quite like that one this evening. I think there were maybe three or four or more standing ovations for Keir, including when he entered the room," she said. Powell noted that "dozens and dozens wanted to come along this evening to show that the prime minister has their full support."

According to Sky News, Starmer told his party mates that he has no intention of resigning. "After having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I’m not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos, as others have done," he said.

BBC sources in the UK government said that Starmer’s speech "has gone down well" and he "ends the day in a stronger position than he was in the morning." According to the broadcaster, the prime minister spoke for over an hour and answered nearly 50 questions. He also acknowledged that appointing Peter Mandelson, a friend of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia, as ambassador to the United States was a mistake and took full responsibility. Starmer promised major reforms within his office and government, while highlighting his accomplishments.