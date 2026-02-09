Pashinyan says Armenia acquired military drones from US

YEREVAN, February 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan has acquired military drones from the United States.
"Significant progress has been made in military and defense cooperation. Following continued bilateral and multilateral collaboration and three years of active military exercises, Armenia has purchased V-BAT unmanned aerial vehicles from the United States. Their effectiveness has been proven by extensive operational experience, and they will help strengthen our defense capabilities," Pashinyan said during a briefing with US Vice President JD Vance, broadcast on local TV channels.