French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, February 10. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he invited several European colleagues to restart dialogue with Russia.

"Some found it too early to send their diplomatic advisors [to Russia] the way we did," the French leader said in an interview with the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. "My idea is simple: do we want to delegate discussions on the matter to someone else? Our geographical position is not going to change: no matter if we like Russia or not, it will still be there in the future. It’s our neighbor," Macron noted.

This is why he sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians, without being naive or putting pressure on the Ukrainians but pursuing the goal of being independent from third parties in this discussion."

Macron stated that it would be reasonable to resume dialogue with Moscow as early as December.