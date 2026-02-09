US integrating Russian tank protection technologies into Abrams tanks — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. US tank manufacturers are integrating Russian tank protection technologies into their Abrams tanks, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the state tech corporation Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, told TASS in an interview devoted to the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

"The Americans are essentially adopting our ideas and implementing them in their Abrams tanks, including all-round dynamic protection and signature reduction measures for combat vehicles. They are also looking at reducing the combat weight of their tanks to make them more dynamic on the battlefield. I am confident that they will adopt other our solutions as well," the expert said.

Ozdoyev added that the entire history of tank design is a history of evolution. "At the beginning of the 20th century, the British Mark I tank was considered a breakthrough in engineering, although from a modern perspective, this tank is completely useless - a huge, slow-moving target on the battlefield. During the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany — TASS), the famous T-34 became a high-quality replacement for the light tanks of the 1930s, which had thin bulletproof armor and rather weak guns," Ozdoyev noted.