Russian defense minister holds talks with CSTO secretary general

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held talks with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the years of the Organization’s existence, a lot of work has been done to develop its military capabilities," Belousov said. He noted that the CSTO has established and continues to improve its crisis response system, formed collective forces, and regularly conducts combat training exercises.