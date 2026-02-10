Talks on Ukraine ongoing, there is still a way to go — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict are ongoing, and there is still a way to go, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NTV in an interview.

"We have repeatedly cautioned against excessive enthusiasm over what’s happening: US President Donald Trump 'put' the Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky in their place <…>. Well, it’s all good, as long as we seek peace in Ukraine, but we are not there yet," Lavrov argued. "The negotiations are ongoing, the second round of talks was held in Abu Dhabi, and there is still a long way to go," he added.

According to the top diplomat, Russia’s leading position in the global nuclear energy market is challenging the Americans, and they would like to reverse that.

"Our stance was formulated by President [Vladimir Putin of Russia], based on our national interests. We do not accept the methods by which trade, economic and currency wars are being waged, because the abuse of the dollar continues at an unprecedented scale. The Americans don’t hesitate to do so," he maintained.