Top Turkish diplomat says plans to topple Iranian regime through airstrikes are illusion

ISTANBUL, February 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says bombing Iran to overthrow the regime there won't work.

"The regime in Iran cannot be toppled by means of delivering airstrikes. This is a vain illusion to think that this will weaken the government and the people. Suppose the Iranian government, its apparatus weakened, is unable to serve the population any longer. In such an event, the current regime may begin taking much more radical measures in a bid to correct the situation," he told CNN Turk.

"The region will not survive another war", he warned, adding that his country is making efforts to prevent it.