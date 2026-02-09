Mexico suspends oil supplies to Cuba but to keep sending humanitarian aid — president

MEXICO CITY, February 9. /TASS/. Mexico has temporarily halted oil supplies to Cuba due to the threat of US trade tariffs but will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the island, President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a daily press conference.

"Shipments [of oil] are currently suspended, as we are seeking to avoid negative consequences for Mexico," the head of state said. She recalled that Washington had issued a decree imposing tariffs on countries supplying fuel to the island. According to her, Mexico City is engaged in diplomatic efforts to find a way to support Havana without falling under US restrictions.

Sheinbaum also called on the United States to lift them. "We are telling both the international community and the US that these sanctions are very unfair to the Cuban people," the president stressed. "They don’t have fuel for hospitals or schools, so people are suffering there," she added.

The president emphasized that Mexico would not abandon its humanitarian support for Cuba. "We will help the Cuban people, as we have always helped peoples in need," Sheinbaum said.

Cuba situation

On January 29, the United States signed an executive order allowing Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. The document also declared a national emergency over a threat from Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they could lead to "a total blockade of energy supplies" and "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extreme life conditions" for the Cuban people.

Washington said it was negotiating the situation surrounding the US energy blockade with Havana and expressed hope that the two sides are close to reaching a deal.