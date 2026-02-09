Lavrov highlights role of MFA staff involved in special military operation

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Diplomat’s Day in Russia, highlighted the role of the employees of the ministry who are taking part in the special military operation.

"We are rightfully proud of the achievements of our outstanding predecessors. We honour the courage of the staff of the People’s Commissariat for Foreign Affairs [in the USSR] who, during the tumultuous years of the Great Patriotic War, took arms to defend the Motherland. Their immortal feat stands as a benchmark for Foreign Ministry personnel and staff of subordinate institutions participating in the special military operation. Other ministerial staff members are also involved and are helping the front line soldiers and their families, and supporting those affected by crimes committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis," the top diplomat said in a video address published on the ministry’s website.

Lavrov emphasized that Russian diplomacy continues to do everything in its power to ensure secure and favorable external conditions for Russia’s national development and for improving the quality of life of its citizens. "In many ways, our consistent and balanced foreign policy course sets the trajectory of global transformations, thus facilitating the emergence of a new multipolar world order," he noted.

"The history of Russian diplomacy spans many centuries and follows every stage of Russia becoming stronger as a state. Times change, but our spiritual and moral values — sincere, dedicated, and selfless devotion to the Motherland, and firm commitment to the ideals of truth and justice — remain unshakeable," the Russian foreign minister concluded.