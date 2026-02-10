Russia unveils new Goliath 2.0, Karakurt 2.0 drones at exhibition in Riyadh

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. Russia's newest reconnaissance drones, the Goliath 2.0 and Karakurt 2.0, have been unveiled at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a TASS correspondent reports.

The copter-type drones have been successfully tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. They are designed for aerial reconnaissance at any time of the day, as well as for target acquisition and tracking upon operator command. If signal is lost, the drones turn around and fly back to base until stable communication is restored.

Thanks to their small size, the Goliath and Karakurt can be used in the densely populated areas of modern cities. They are effective in preventing terrorist threats, conducting search and rescue operations, and operational-investigative activities. The Karakurt mini-UAV fits in a pocket and can be launched from a launch tube container in seconds.