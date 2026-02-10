Russia knows US listens to Moscow's arguments on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow is convinced that Washington is listening to Russia's arguments on the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I am convinced that the Americans are listening to our arguments," the top diplomat told the NTV TV channel in an interview. "In a recent interview, I said that the original plan, which was discussed in Alaska, included a demand to restore the rights of Russians, Russian speakers, national minorities, and religious rights. This is not just a whim of ours," he noted.

"They tell us: ‘We'll negotiate who gets what later. For now, let's stop the war.’ But how can you negotiate something that doesn't belong to you?" Lavrov pointed out. He stressed that "the requirement to respect human rights regardless of race, gender, language, and religion is the first article of the UN Charter."