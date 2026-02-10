Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East struck Ukrainian fortified positions in the Zaporozhye Region, using the Krasnopol guided artillery shells, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Artillery units destroyed reinforced concrete long-term firing positions of the Ukrainian army. A dug-out sheltering enemy personnel was also destroyed in a forest belt," the statement said.

The ministry noted that reconnaissance drone operators of the Battlegroup East identified camouflaged enemy defensive positions across forest belts in the Zaporozhye Region. The information was then relayed to crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems. Precision strikes cleared the way for assault units and weakened the defensive potential of Ukrainian formations in the area, the ministry added.