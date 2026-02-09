Energy situation in Cuba critical amid US blockade — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The United States has imposed an energy blockade on Cuba under an "absurd pretext," making the situation in the country extremely difficult, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Today, the situation in Cuba is extremely difficult, both in terms of energy and food. The United States has effectively imposed an energy blockade on Cuba under an absolutely absurd pretext that Cuba supposedly poses a threat to US national security, and, unfortunately, the consequences are already noticeable," he said.

The ambassador noted that electricity is being cut for long periods of time. "Electricity is primarily supplied to priority industrial and social facilities, there are long queues at gas stations. Starting tomorrow, the refueling of airplanes will be temporarily suspended due to the shortage of kerosene used in jet fuel," Koronelli said.

The diplomat added that Moscow is aware of this situation. "The Cuban leadership is doing everything possible to minimize the consequences of this aggressive US policy. Work is underway to increase domestic oil production and expand use of alternative energy sources, primarily solar panels. But, of course, without help from friends, it would be extremely difficult for our Cuban brothers. Cuba is therefore counting on assistance, on fraternal states and peoples. Among them, Russia is, of course, in the first place. We will not abandon Cuba," Koronelli concluded.

On January 29, the United States signed an executive order allowing Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. The document also declared a national emergency over a threat from Cuba. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they could lead to "a total blockade of energy supplies" and "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extreme life conditions" for the Cuban people. Washington said it was negotiating the situation surrounding the US energy blockade with Havana and expressed hope that the two sides are close to reaching a deal.