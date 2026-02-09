US now unprepared to implement its Alaska proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The US is currently unprepared to implement the proposals on Ukraine it put forward at the Alaska summit with Russia, Moscow’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said.

"In Anchorage, we accepted the United States’ proposal. <...> Besides the Ukrainian issue - for which we were prepared, but now, they aren’t - we see no promising future in economic terms," he pointed out in an interview with the TV BRICS international network.

"The Americans aim to control all energy supply routes for all leading countries across continents, including in Europe, where they monitor the Nord Stream pipelines, the Ukrainian gas transport system, and the TurkStream pipeline. I am highlighting this to emphasize that the United States’ objective is global economic dominance, implemented through a wide range of coercive measures inconsistent with fair competition, including tariffs, sanctions, direct prohibitions, and even restrictions on communication for some partners. We must take all this into account," Lavrov added.