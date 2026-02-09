AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is considered one of the breakthrough areas for ensuring the army’s military superiority, said Colonel General Vasily Trushin, Chairman of the Military Scientific Committee of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

"Indeed, the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies is currently considered one of the breakthrough areas for ensuring military superiority. The scenarios and models of future wars and operations predicted by military scientists are already significantly different due to the growing use of high-tech weapons, military and special equipment, including those with elements of artificial intelligence," Trushin told Krasnaya Zvezda on Russian Science Day and the 214th anniversary of the Military Scientific Committee establishment.

He added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success. However, the speed of decision-making and situational awareness among commanders and staffs are becoming increasingly important, "since modern warfare is a struggle between distributed, complex systems."

"Unfortunately, human capability for processing such large amounts of data is limited. Under current conditions, a person without technological support is no longer capable of ensuring the necessary pace and speed of control," Trushin said.

He cited several examples of such support. Modern drones are hard to imagine without the use of AI for navigation in signal jamming conditions. Land-based strike system also use machine vision algorithms for semi-autonomous target detection and acquisition, while artillery systems receive data from distributed sensor networks. In addition, video stream analysis technologies using neural networks have become a powerful tool, providing information and tactical superiority over the enemy.

"However, it is important to remember that artificial intelligence is primarily an operator’s assistant, not a decision maker," the General Staff deputy chief concluded.