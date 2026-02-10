MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia will demand a specific answer from the West regarding who is being given "security guarantees" in Ukraine and for what purpose, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

"If we run the film backwards, we will see that in all the discussions on Ukraine since the coup, not a single European, nor even a single American politician or leader, has used the phrase 'human rights.' Such cases simply do not exist," Lavrov noted. "On the contrary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says every day, on every street corner, that we must 'stand by Ukraine' because it defends European values. This means that their values are Nazism, Russophobia, and a completely unprecedented attack on the Russian language."

He noted that "nowhere in the world, in no country between conflicting parties, be it the Arab-Israeli conflict or any other, there is anyone banning each other's languages."

"Here, as you see, we have the language of the 'aggressor,' the insane website 'Peacemaker.' Will all this remain under the West's 'security guarantees'? And what about lists prohibiting the mention of Mikhail Lermontov, Alexander Pushkin, Mikhail Bulgakov, and Nicholas II as symbols of Russian imperialism - is this a civilized country? We will demand a specific answer to these questions. Security guarantees to whom and for what purpose?" he added.