Europe cannot cope with reality of Russia eventually winning, achieving set goals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The EU countries cannot cope with the fact that Russia will win and achieve its set legitimate objectives, and European leaders keep upholding a hopeless line of support for Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Europe is blinded by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (Russia's upper house of parliament). "They cannot imagine, and some even admit in media interviews and in conversations with journalists, that they cannot imagine a situation where they will have to swallow the defeat of their protege and accept that Russia will achieve its legitimate, just objectives."

"It is obvious that these are their own problems, which they have created themselves, are worsening on their own, and are trying to stick to an absolutely hopeless line of behavior," Lavrov said, commenting on Europe’s support for Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, "more and more countries, including a number of EU member states as well as opposition parties in the EU and NATO countries, recognize the senselessness and futility of continuing this policy."