US plans to cut aid to Kiev after last installments of G7 loan

BRUSSELS, December 9. /TASS/. The US is planning to reduce assistance to Ukraine after disbursing the last installments of a G7-wide loan that was agreed by the Joe Biden administration in 2024, Politico Europe reported, citing EU diplomats.

The paper's sources say that Washington announced its decision on Monday during an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and heads of leading international financial organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Along with Japan, the US rejected the European Union’s offer to join its plan to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine.

On December 2, Politico reported that EU states in the G7 urged Japan and the US to expropriate Russian assets held on their soil.

On December 3, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington no longer finances Kiev, but instead sells the military equipment to NATO to be then transferred to Ukraine.