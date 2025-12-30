{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire remains tenuous, Thai Foreign Ministry states

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire effective 5:00 a.m. GMT on December 27 following the third special meeting of the General Border Committee of the two countries

BANGKOK, December 30. /TASS/. The ceasefire in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia still isn't on solid ground, and the parties to the conflict need to make sure it lasts, Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said.

"The ceasefire is still fragile and it needs to be made to last. Actions that provoke or create misunderstanding must be avoided as they could undermine the ceasefire," The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying.

Phuangketkeow was commenting on the results of a trilateral meeting between China, Thailand, and Cambodia held in China's Yunnan Province on December 28-29, which discussed extending the ceasefire beyond the 72-hour period agreed upon by the parties to the conflict. The Thai Foreign Minister stressed that diplomatic channels between the two countries remain open and should be used to resolve misunderstandings should incidents arise.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire effective 12:00 p.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on December 27 following the third special meeting of the General Border Committee of the two countries.

Clashes involving small arms on the Cambodia-Thailand border began on December 7. On December 8, Thai ground forces reported that Cambodian troops had begun shelling Thai positions in the border area. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. Twenty-three Thai soldiers were killed in the clashes. According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, 31 civilians were killed and at least 87 others were wounded as a result of the shelling in Cambodia.

Ukraine crisis
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through to Kupyansk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry the FPV drones destroyed three pickup trucks used by Ukrainian militants to transport assault troops and Ukrainian infantry
Read more
Medvedev slams Zelensky ‘pathological liar, freeloader’
Security Council Deputy Chairman also noticed that Zelensky made US President Donald Trump sick of himself
Read more
Russia able to cover domestic needs, export lithium products — minister
Booked reserves in Russia amount to 3.5 mln metric tons of lithium oxide
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence threatens peace efforts — Mirziyoyev
The Uzbek president strongly condemned the attempted attack
Read more
Russian troops advance in Krasny Liman — Chief of General Staff
The liberation of the settlements of Bogoslavka and Dibrova was completed today
Read more
Trump urges PM Netanyahu to refrain from West Bank provocations — media
According to sources, during talks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, the US president and his aides "expressed concern about the situation in the West Bank"
Read more
Trump recalls that he personally blocked Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine
US President commented on Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence
Read more
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland goes against Somali’s sovereignty — Russian mission
"We understand the justified reaction the move caused from the Somali government, the leadership of the African Union, the countries of the region, and the nations of the Arab-Muslim world," Dina Gilmutdinova noted
Read more
Kremlin says will 'toughen' negotiating stance after Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov recounted that Vladimir Putin in his most recent phone call with President Donald Trump drew the US leader’s attention to Kiev’s attack, which was launched "almost immediately" after US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago
Read more
Kiev loses nearly 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries near LPR in December — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the number of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sanitary losses and irreparable personnel losses has been increasing
Read more
Kiev attacked Putin's residence in attempt to provoke Russia into quitting talks — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, each of Zelensky’s trips to meet with world leaders is "accompanied by a large number" of drone strikes on Russian regions
Read more
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia dies at 79
She was handed long prison terms on corruption charges in 2018 but was released in August 2024 following anti-government protests that resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Read more
Russia’s response to any attack to be 'devastating', worth repeating it — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian head of state warned that any strikes deep inside Russia with long-range Western-made weapons would be met with a "crushing response"
Read more
Trump’s reaction to attack on Putin’s residence and contacts with Kiev: Putin-Trump call
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed the US-Ukrainian talks in Florida and agreed to continue their dialogue in the future "in quite a friendly fashion"
Read more
Zelensky's presumptuous demands could doom Ukraine talks to failure — expert
According to Andrew Day, these demands will not be convincing but will create serious political and geopolitical risks for the Trump administration
Read more
Trump warns about potential strikes on Iran if it tries to revive its nuclear program
However, according to US President, he would prefer a diplomatic solution
Read more
Drone attack against Krasnodar damage railway infrastructure
Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack against Krasnodar
Read more
European contingents in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russian forces — Lavrov
In mid-December, leaders of major European countries issued a statement saying that security guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of European-led multinational forces for Ukraine
Read more
Putin appoints Dmitry Polyansky permanent representative to OSCE in Vienna
Another decree relieves Alexander Lukashevich of his duties
Read more
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Read more
Russian forces penetrate Ukraine’s defenses along entire frontline — Putin
"Ukrainian troops are retreating everywhere, along the entire combat engagement line," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Trump confirms US strike on target presumably on Venezuela’s territory
US President gave no further details and did not elaborate on the exact location of the targeted site
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East advancing towards Zaporozhye city — Putin
In December, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated over 200 sq. km of territory and 10 settlements, including the town of Gulyaipole
Read more
Three 22-year-olds become billionaires in 2025, youngest ever to reach mark — Forbes
The net worth of these three young entrepreneurs is estimated at $2.2 billion
Read more
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Read more
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence shows Zelensky is 'impotent' — US expert
According to Eddie Gonzales, this signals an awareness of the dangers of further arming Ukraine
Read more
Group of mercenaries from Ukrainian National Guard wiped out Kharkov Region
The battalion of Colombian mercenaries within the brigade was formed with the appointment of Cuban-born Daniel Vincentovich Kitone, as brigade commander, Russian security sources said
Read more
Russian economy to transition to sustainable growth rates in 2026 — minister
Anton Siluanov added that GDP growth will be around 1% by the end of this year
Read more
France looks to reinforce Kiev’s army with four PMCs — Russian administration in Kharkov
Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities
Read more
Arms control in Europe has no prospects unless Russia's interests are respected — diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova added that despite the escalation of military and political tensions, some NATO countries have recently been promoting the idea of resuming discussions on the future of conventional arms control mechanisms within the OSCE
Read more
LazerBuzz laser system hits FPV drone at 1 km range
According to LazerBuzz representatives, during testing, the system completely damaged the battery and other components of an FPV drone
Read more
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Germany’s defense exports to Ukraine in 2025 fall more than 7-fold
During this period, the government approved contracts for supplies of German defense-industry products to Ukraine worth 1.14 bln euro
Read more
Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence is ‘slap’ in Trump’s face — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones
Read more
Indian PM voices concern over reports of Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence
Narendra Modi urged all concerned parties to remain focused on the ongoing diplomatic efforts
Read more
Kremlin won’t publicly announce details of its tougher stance on Ukraine — spokesman
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 drones on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region
Read more
Saudi-led coalition conducts strike on vessels carrying military cargo from UAE
The coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said that vessels’ crews had disabled tracking systems and unloaded a lot of weapons and military hardware meant for the Southern Transitional Council
Read more
Venezuelan air force destroys dozens of drug traffickers’ planes in 2025 — president
Nicolas Maduro stressed that as many as such 430 planes had been destroyed since the adoption of a law to combat drug trafficking
Read more
IN BRIEF: What’s known about Kiev's attempt to attack Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region
According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not leave Kiev's attack unanswered
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat points to stronger relations with Russia
Wang Yi added that "communication between the two countries’ leaders in this historic year highlights the essence of comprehensive strategic partnership and strategic mutual trust and support"
Read more
Terror plot targeting schoolchildren thwarted in Adygeya — FSB
A citizen of a Central Asian country, who supports an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, has been detained
Read more
Moscow raises the issue of speedy release of 11 Russians detained in Baku — MFA
The parties also summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in the past year
Read more
Russia to continue dialogue with US on Ukraine — Kremlin
The Russian leader warned that the attack would not go "unanswered"
Read more
West seeking Zaluzhny’s possible return for a ceasefire with Russia — Dotcom
Starting from a year prior to current election planning, many political analysts identified Valery Zaluzhny as the main rival to Vladimir Zelensky in future elections
Read more
IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed
Read more
Ukrainian forces near Druzhkovka lost 15 armored vehicles to UAV strikes Rubicon center
The targeted equipment included T-64BV and T-80U tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier, and an American-made M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun
Read more
Russian troops liberate Dibrova community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
UAE denounces Kiev’s ‘deplorable attack’ on Russian president’s residence
The Emirati Foreign Ministry affirmed solidarity with the Russian president, as well as with the country’s government and people
Read more
Arab coalition operation at Yemen's Mukalla port ends without casualties — statement
According to the coalition’s official spokesman, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the operation was limited in scope and targeted "weapons and military equipment unloaded from the two ships"
Read more
High voltage line restarts after repair at Zaporozhye nuclear plant
The repair of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high voltage power line damaged as a result of the Ukrainian army’s attack was performed with attending inspectors of IAEA, the plant informed
Read more
Belarusian top brass confirms Oreshnik missile system goes on combat duty in republic
The Oreshnik missile system arrived in Belarus pursuant to a decision made by the Russian and Belarusian leaders
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian units in northwest of Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
Offensive actions are underway
Read more
Attack on Putin’s residence marks major step towards Kiev’s collapse — expert
"The Kiev regime is betting on another round of escalation", Vadim Gigin, a member of the Belarusian lower house of parliament, said
Read more
Starlink being used to destabilize governments — diplomat
The diplomat cited as examples Iran and Venezuela, where thousands of Starlink terminals were imported to coordinate protests and spread disinformation
Read more
Russian troops establish control over southeastern part of Grishino
About a half of Novopavlovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been liberated, Chief of General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov noted
Read more
Zelensky, Western media's denial of attack on Putin's residence is insane — Kremlin
In response to a question from a Western agency journalist regarding the possible public presentation of the attack’s evidence, Dmitry Peskov replied: "I don't think there should be any evidence here when such a massive drone raid was carried out"
Read more
Putin extends Christmas, New Year greetings to foreign leaders — Kremlin
Among NATO leaders, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Putin’s greetings
Read more
Trump says he understands Putin who questions need of ceasefire for Ukraine referendum
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov revealed that in the phone call the two presidents "generally shared the view that a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans would only prolong the conflict"
Read more
Oreshnik missile system assumes combat duty in Belarus — Russia’s top brass
The Oreshnik road-mobile intermediate-range missile system was employed for the first time in November 2024
Read more
West using Ukraine to analyze Russia’s combat tactics — head of Kherson region
Vladimir Saldo added that the line of engagement along the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region has not been an exception
Read more
President vows Iran's response to further US aggression will be harsh
Masoud Pezeshkian said the retort "will make the enemy regret"
Read more
Kiev attacked Russian president’s residence by long-range drones — Kremlin aide
The attack against the state residence of the Russian leader took place actually right after talks between the US and Ukraine in Mar-a-Lago, Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
UAV attack on Putin's residence undermines US peacekeeping efforts — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky also expressed confidence that Russia's retaliatory measures "will inevitably follow," including a change in its negotiating position
Read more
Kiev to face retaliation for terrorist actions, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky "is trying to accuse Russia of lying, and claim that nothing like that happened"
Read more
Russia's retaliatory measures to create operational problems for Euroclear — FT
According to the report, Euroclear has hired 200 additional employees to handle frozen Russian assets on a permanent basis
Read more
EU, NATO prepare for armed confrontation with Russia — diplomat
"All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the Russian Federation's defense capability and security are 100% guaranteed under any circumstances," Alexander Grushko stated
Read more
EU leadership's policies are leading Europe to war — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto assured that the Hungarian government remains committed to maintaining an independent position within the EU
Read more
Trump furious over Ukraine's attempted attack on Putin's residence — politician
Florian Philippot also stated the need to "assess as soon as possible the extent of Europe and NATO's involvement in this insane act of sabotage"
Read more
Collapse of plans by Kiev, Europe key outcome of Trump-Zelensky meeting — media
According to the analysts, the eventual terms of a peace agreement could prove even less favorable for Kiev, as US proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine may no longer apply by that time
Read more
US expert slams European statements about Russian threat as 'dangerous nonsense'
Commenting on Sunday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the American political scientist noted that Trump had said little about the Europeans except for praising their leaders and stating that they would have to take primary responsibility for security guarantees
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about meeting on special op with Putin
Russian President instructed to continue fulfilling special operation’s objectives in accordance with the General Staff’s plans
Read more
President Milei says sovereignty over Falklands 'non-negotiable' issue for Argentina
The Argentinian president also stressed that he wants "to improve trade" with the United Kingdom
Read more
Trump’s treatment of Zelensky points to fragility of US-Ukrainian relations — newspaper
The paper notes that Putin "was welcomed to the United States in August with full ceremony, Mr Trump waiting for him at the end of a red carpet in Alaska"
Read more
Poll shows not-so-favorable view of Trump among citizens of France, Germany, UK
The survey data indicated that Trump enjoys the greatest support from right-wing populist parties in Europe
Read more
Putin's whereabouts cannot be discussed publicly under current circumstances — Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones
Read more
Ukraine peace talks still far from end stages, Tusk says
The Polish prime minister said a peace deal on Russia’s terms would equate to "the defeat of the West and Ukraine in the confrontation"
Read more
Trump says US ready for dialogue with Iran but could also use force
US President pointed out that "Iran may be behaving badly," but added that it had not been confirmed
Read more
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Read more
Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft
As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection
Read more
Russia should not limit response to Kiev’s attack on state residence to diplomacy — expert
Political scientist Dimitri Simes pointed out that both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had reiterated that "Russia remains ready for talks"
Read more
Kiev’s provocations have no power over Putin-Trump dialogue — Kremlin
"The leaders maintain a trusting dialogue and continue to engage in talks," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Trump says Hamas to pay high price if it fails to disarm
"They're going to be given a very short period of time to disarm", US President said
Read more
Share of cashless payments in Russia to exceed 90% by 2030 — Central Bank
The number of transactions using bank cards slipped by 3% in Q3 2025
Read more
Ukraine faces demographic crisis if those who left country do not return — sociologist
Only about a third of Ukrainians who have left the country are ready to return home after the end of hostilities
Read more
Americans not sold that US should be involved in Ukraine peace, poll reveals
As the survey shows, 41% of respondents believe the US should remain involved in the Ukraine negotiation process, while 39% favor Washington's withdrawa
Read more
Ukraine included in list of countries to receive US aid through UN in 2026
According to the UN agency, the list consists of 16 countries, including Syria, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Ethiopia
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US, China can only draw closer if Americans stop aiding Taiwan — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky described the Taiwan issue as a "long-standing" conflict in which, he said, "fuel is periodically poured on the fire"
Read more
Industrial facility damaged in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
An air raid warning is currently in effect in the Kiev-held part of the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Belorusneft lifted 2 mln tons of oil first time in 30 years
The record was registered by the Center of Integrated Operations of Rechitsaneft Oil and Gas Production Division
Read more
Yemen declares state of emergency for 90 days amid UAE-backed offensive
The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council also announced a 72-hour air, sea, and land blockade on all ports, airports, and border crossings
Read more
Yemen severs defense agreement with UAE amid tensions in eastern republic
Yemen also demanded that the UAE withdraw all its forces and technical personnel from the republic within 24 hours
Read more
Prep for war with Moscow now top narrative in EU policy — Russian senator
At present, European leaders are not considering the option of a direct military conflict with Russia, Alexey Pushkov added
Read more
Russia’s battlefield advances compel Zelensky to be more cooperative — opinion
Journalist John Sparks noted that Vladimir Zelensky never mentioned the possibility of a referendum before
Read more
Russian diplomat calls attack on president’s residence 'unprecedented'
Nevertheless, in Maria Zakharova's words, the US President Donald Trump's administration "has embarked on this course and is pursuing it on many tracks"
Read more
Gas companies of Russia, Lithuania ink transit agreement
The natural gas transport volume stipulated in the agreement totals 10.5 mln cubic meters per day
Read more
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two people
The strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth
Read more
Russian Railways to allocate $1.5 bln for high-speed rail construction in 2026
The approximately 700-kilometer-long railway will pass through six regions of the country, home to 30 million people
Read more
Europe’s so-called ‘War Party’ ready to go to full extent — Lavrov
Whether leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron and the like have reached a point of no return is hard to say
Read more