UAE denounces Kiev’s ‘deplorable attack’ on Russian president’s residence

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates condemns Kiev’s attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region, the Emirati Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability," the statement reads.

The ministry affirmed solidarity with the Russian president, as well as with the country’s government and people, reiterating "the UAE’s unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, launching 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.