Kremlin says will 'toughen' negotiating stance after Kiev's attack on Putin's residence

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t give any details on the extent to which Kiev’s attempted drone attack targeting the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod Region would hurt peace negotiations.

"I find it hard to comment on that," Peskov told reporters. "[Russia’s] negotiating position [on Ukraine] will be revised toward a tougher stance," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Kiev launched 91 unmanned aerial vehicles on Putin’s residence on Sunday night. All drones were destroyed. Russia’s top diplomat added that no casualties or damage from drone fragments had been reported.

In turn, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov recounted that Putin in his most recent phone call with President Donald Trump drew the US leader’s attention to Kiev’s attack, which was launched "almost immediately" after US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, as he warned that it would require "the most serious response."

The Russian leader also told his US counterpart that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.