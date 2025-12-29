Netanyahu to try to persuade Trump to deliver another strike on Iran — WP

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. During his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to persuade Washington to authorize another strike on Iran’s missile sites, The Washington Post (WP) wrote.

According to the report, Netanyahu continues to view Iran as a regional threat to Israel’s interests and is seeking either formal US approval for Israel to carry out strikes or direct US military involvement.

Also, the Israeli premier will attempt to persuade the US leader to take a tougher stance on the Gaza Strip, seeking guarantees of Hamas’s forced disarmament before the Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave’s territories under Phase 2 of Trump’s peace plan.

According to WP, Netanyahu is unlikely to achieve his goals, because the US leader is currently trying to avoid escalation in the Middle East and to continue promoting his own peaceful agenda.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.