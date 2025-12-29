Putin wishes Russians change for better in coming 2026

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. In his New Year and Christmas greetings, Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished positive changes in the coming year, according to the postcards signed by the head of state and received by TASS journalists, among others.

"We always look forward to these bright holidays with special excitement and hope, striving to share their warmth with our family, loved ones, comrades, and friends," the congratulatory message says. "We sincerely believe that our good dreams and thoughts will come true, and the coming year will bring changes for the better."

By tradition, like all presidential messages, the postcard is decorated with an embossed image of the presidential standard - the same design decorates the notebook in which Putin takes notes during events and meetings.