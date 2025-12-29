MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Certain European politicians and the Kiev regime are placing hurdles in the peace plan for Ukraine, and these "mines" must be neutralized, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev wrote in a column for TASS.

"The main agreements should not be reached with Ukraine’s completely dependent leadership, which will remain so for a long time, regardless of the results of potential elections – they don’t make any decisions. That is why it is so important to promote negotiations with the active role of the Trump administration, and, above all, to neutralize all the 'mines' that the Europeans and Kiev repeatedly insert in any plans. They cover up points that are obviously unacceptable to Russia with dozens of less significant ones," the senator pointed out.

In addition, according to Kosachev, the Ukrainian leadership does not seriously consider the possibility of a military victory over Russia and is therefore resorting to terror. "The media effect is more important to them, which is fully in line with the logic of classic terrorists: intimidation is more important than direct damage. This allows them to maintain military hysteria and unjustified optimism in Ukrainian society, on which the Kiev regime relies. As a result, the country’s leadership is held hostage by society’s inflated expectations, which are being driven in an unrealisticdirection," the senior senator concluded.