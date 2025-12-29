Kremlin agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine is much closer

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump's statement that the parties are close to settling the conflict in Ukraine and that negotiations are in their final stages, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course," he replied when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with Trump's assessment.

However, Peskov did not specify which version of the peace plan is currently being agreed upon. "We do not consider it necessary to specify at this time," the spokesman said.

Yesterday, Trump held talks with Vladimir Zelensky. Prior to that, the US leader called Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they agreed to talk again soon.

After meeting with Trump, Zelensky said the peace plan was 90% agreed upon.