Kremlin describes reports of possible blockade of Cuba as alarming

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Reports of a possible US blockade of Cuba are causing concern, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have seen many such reports, and they are alarming. We know that our Cuban comrades are determined to defend their interests and their independence," Peskov said, commenting on Politico’s article about alleged US plans to blockade the island.

"We also highly value our bilateral relations with Cuba," he added.

Politico previously reported that Washington was considering an oil embargo and, in the long term, a full blockade of Cuba aimed at overthrowing the island’s communist government. Cuban officials have stressed that they are not negotiating with the US but are ready for serious and responsible dialogue.