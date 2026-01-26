Battlegroup South hits 39 Ukrainian bunkers, shelters in day — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup South struck 39 bunkers and shelters with Ukrainian armed forces personnel over the past day, the head of the Battlegroup’s press center, Vadim Astafyev, reported.

"Troops of unmanned systems on the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka and Slavyansk directions destroyed 10 communication antennas, 2 Starlink terminals, 4 ground-based robotic complexes, struck 6 temporary deployment points, as well as 39 bunkers and shelters with Ukrainian military personnel. Five enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," he said.