Russian troops fighting Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman in Donetsk region — DPR head

DONETSK, January 26. /TASS/. Some groups of Russian troops have penetrated Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and are fighting Ukrainian forces in its quarters, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, we see combat operations unfolding in Krasny Liman itself. Some groups have penetrated the town and are engaged in battles in districts of Krasny Liman," Pushilin said.

Russian troops are advancing in areas near the settlements of Drobyshevo and Yarovaya northwest of Krasny Liman. Southeast of the town, they have started battles south of the settlement of Zakotnoye. In the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration, Russian troops are engaged in major battles near Grishino. They have achieved success west of Rodinskoye and in the area of Belitskoye, the DPR head said.

Russian troops have also achieved certain success in their advance towards Slavyansk, he said.